Work At ACON

ACON offers a colourful, nurturing and fun workplace.

Our staff and volunteers are the foundation for our ongoing effectiveness. We are committed to our employee’s professional development and engagement – ensuring we build our capabilities with people that have the right values, attitudes, skills and knowledge.

ACON is an EEO employer. As part of our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, people with HIV, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

For all job details, download the relevant job pack.

How To Apply How To Apply 1) Download and follow the instructions within the relevant job pack. 2) Download and complete the ACON Employment Application Form 3) Address the selection criteria as outlined in the job pack. 4) Submit a copy of your resume (CV) including referees and cover letter. 5) Email your complete application to vacancy@acon.org.au

Application Checklist Application Checklist Before you submit your application, ensure you have the following: Completed ACON Employment Application form

Document addressing the selection criteria as outlined in the position description

Copy of your resume (CV) including referees

Cover letter

Current Vacancies

Program Coordinator: Safety, Inclusion, and Justice ACON’s Community Health Programs team is looking for a self-starting, innovative and experienced Program Coordinator to oversee and deliver safety, inclusion, and justice programs. This role will be responsible for the delivery of ACON’s Safety, Inclusion, and Justice Program. This program aims to increase understanding, visibility, and inclusion of sexually and gender diverse communities of Greater Western Sydney, South East Sydney and Northern Sydney, and initiatives that address violence and discrimination experienced by people of diverse sexualities and/or genders in NSW (LGBTQ+ people). The incumbent will oversee and manage safety and inclusion program staff including the Welcome Here Project. This is a part-time role (63 hours per fortnight) based in Sydney and is for a 3-year contract. For more information about the role, contact Joël Murray, Manager Community Health Program Delivery on 02 9206 2000 or email jmurray@acon.org.au Applications close Sunday, 25 July 2021. Download: Position Description Program Coordinator Safety Inclusion and Justice Download: Job Pack – Program Coordinator, Safety, Inclusion, and Justice

Relationship Manager, Pride in Health + Wellbeing Join the Pride in Health + Wellbeing team and help Australian health, wellbeing and human service organisations deliver best practice LGBTQ inclusive care. Pride in Health + Wellbeing is an ACON Pride Inclusion Program, specifically designed to assist organisations of all levels with making their services more LGBTQ inclusive to break down the barriers the community face in accessing services, and to eventually improve the overall health of sexuality and gender diverse communities. Pride in Health + Wellbeing sits within ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs alongside Pride in Diversity and Pride in Sport. ACON is Australia’s largest LGBTQ health organisation, focusing on inclusion, diversity, health and wellbeing, HIV prevention and support services. We are a fiercely proud community organisation. For our entire history, the work of ACON has been designed by and for our communities. We provide a range of services designed to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. About you: Highly engaged, motivated, and proactive

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Passionate about LGBTQ diversity and inclusion in the health and wellbeing sector

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Exceptional influencing and stakeholder management experience Reporting to the Pride in Health + Wellbeing National Program Manager, our new Pride in Health + Wellbeing Relationship Manager will have a strong track record in relationship and stakeholder management and support as a trusted advisor. This role will initially be a 0.6 FTE position, working three days per week, for a 1year contract. It is anticipated that as the program grows the role will also extend to 1.0 FTE (full time) with possibility of a contract extension beyond the original 1 year. This is a busy and highly rewarding role for a person with an interest in inclusive care, removing barriers to accessing services and the health of the LGBTQ community. We encourage people with lived experience of mental health, alcohol and drug use, family violence, homelessness, receiving disability support, or other care services to apply. We also encourage Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people, as well as people who are gender or sexuality diverse to apply. For more information about the role please contact, Claire Allen, Pride in Health + Wellbeing National Program Manager at callen@acon.org.au or 0419 583 034. For more information about the Pride in Health + Wellbeing program, please visit www.prideinhealth.com.au Applications close 11:59pm, Sunday 1 August 2021. Download: Postion Description – Relationship Manager PIHW Download: Job Pack – Relationship Manager PIHW

Substance Support Counsellor ACON is NSW’s leading health organisation specialising in community health, inclusion and HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders. Established in 1985, ACON works to create opportunities for people in our communities to live their healthiest lives. We are looking for an experienced, trauma-informed Substance Support Counsellor to work with sexuality and gender diverse people and people living with HIV who want to manage, reduce or stop their use of alcohol or other drugs. This role is responsible for delivering short term face-to-face and telehealth counselling services to clients whose primary presenting need is alcohol and/or other drugs use, using a harm reduction framework. You will also be required to identify and appropriately respond to other health concerns including HIV, domestic and family violence and mental health to improve the psychological health and wellbeing of sexuality and gender diverse people, people living with HIV and people who inject drugs. ACON offers a supportive team environment, regular clinical supervision and ongoing professional development opportunities. This position is based in Sydney and is for 35 hours per week on a 12-month fixed term contract For more information about the role please contact Siobhan Hannan, Team Leader Substance Support at shannan@acon.org.au or 02 9206 2000. Applications close Monday, 19 July 2021 Download: Position Description – Substance Support Counsellor Download: Job Pack – Substance Support Counsellor

Community Liaison & Administration/NSP Support Officer Ongoing, Full-Time Why work for ACON Lismore? Work in a great location with amazing beaches, beautiful hinterland and a choice of regional cities, country towns or rural surroundings to live in

Enjoy ACON’s colourful, modern and professional offices

Passionate about supporting people of diverse sexualities and genders, and people living with HIV to live their healthiest lives

Competitive salary and generous salary packaging options are available

ACON is committed to your professional development and engagement

Vibrant, thriving LGBTI community Based in Lismore, this position provides reception and administration services in the Northern Rivers ACON office including the Needle Syringe Program (NSP) outlet, volunteer recruitment, training and support (including the Rovers Program) and for representing ACON as a community liaison officer at selective regional events across the geographical area covered by the Northern Rivers Office. Additional Information This position is offered on a full-time basis with salary package commensurate with skills and experience. You may also elect to salary package a portion of your salary (up to $30,000 gross-up value) tax-free. For further information regarding this position, please contact Michael Tizard, Regional Manager Northern Rivers, on 02 6622 1555 All applications must include: a completed ACON application form a document addressing the Selection Criteria your resume. Applications close Monday, 19 July 2021. Download: Position Description – Community Liaison and Administration – NSP Support Officer Download: Job Pack – Community Liaison and Administration – NSP Support Officer

Community Health Promotion Officer – Regional Outreach. Ongoing, Full-Time Why work for ACON Regional Outreach? If you are passionate about supporting people of diverse sexualities and genders, and people living with HIV to live their healthiest lives.

Travel across regional NSW from the Murrumbidgee to the Far West regions.

Enjoy ACON’s colourful, modern and professional office in Sydney.

ACON offers a competitive salary and generous salary packaging options.

ACON is committed to your professional development and engagement.

You want to engage with a vibrant, thriving LGBTQ community. Based in Sydney, this position involves travel to regional hubs across the Murrumbidgee, Southern and Far West regions of NSW. The successful applicant will be involved in facilitating training, workshops and awareness packages; networking with local Health Districts, LGBTQ community groups and sexual health clinics; managing ACONs involvement in regional pride events and supporting community in the regions to live their healthiest lives. Additional Information This position is offered on a full-time basis with salary package $69,573 to $72,867 (TRP), commensurate with skills and experience. You may also elect to salary package a portion of your salary (up to $30,000 gross-up value) tax-free. For further information regarding this position, please contact Gavin Prendergast, Manager Regional Outreach on 02 9206 2114. All applications must include: a completed ACON application form a document addressing the Selection Criteria your resume. Applications close 30 July 2021 Download: Position Description – Community Health Promotion Officer (Regional Outreach) Download: Job Pack – Community Health Promotion Officer (Regional Outreach)

For more information about ACON recruitment, please contact ACON’s Human Resources Team:

vacancy@acon.org.au

(02) 9206 2000